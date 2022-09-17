Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Drops By 25.5%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PDT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.60. 35,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $40,888.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $7,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

