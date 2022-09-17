Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Expands By 89.5%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

MVO traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 152,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,992. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 111,244 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

