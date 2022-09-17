Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Expands By 89.5%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MV Oil Trust Stock Performance
MVO traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 152,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,992. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.
MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.
About MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
