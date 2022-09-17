Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Declines By 26.7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Natura &Co by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTCO traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 838,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Natura &Co will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

