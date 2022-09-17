Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Decreases By 30.0%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 0.6 %

About Natuzzi

NYSE:NTZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

