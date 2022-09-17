Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Drops By 25.0%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 554,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $461,000. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NMM stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 300,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,559. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $785.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.24.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMM shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

