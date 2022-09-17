Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Expands By 33.3%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NightDragon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDACW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,938. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightDragon Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

