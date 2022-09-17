Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Grows By 28.9%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of OMRON

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OMRON by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

OMRON Stock Performance

Shares of OMRON stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. OMRON has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $107.49.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). OMRON had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that OMRON will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Further Reading

