Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Drops By 30.4%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNBK remained flat at $11.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

