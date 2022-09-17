Short Interest in Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Rises By 24.2%

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Petro Matad Price Performance

PRTDF stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 97 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,725. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Petro Matad has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

