Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Rises By 21.8%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 554.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92,062 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in PolarityTE in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 127,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.31. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

PolarityTE ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 451.82% and a negative return on equity of 150.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PolarityTE will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

