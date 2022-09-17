Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Grows By 23.0%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PURE stock remained flat at $0.23 on Friday. 10,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 131.39% and a negative net margin of 131.59%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

