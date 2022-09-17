Short Interest in Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Declines By 28.6%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,275,400 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,785,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.7 days.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.25. 2,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,950. Relx has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

