Short Interest in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Grows By 19.5%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Selecta Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,109. The company has a market capitalization of $280.99 million, a PE ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SELB. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.