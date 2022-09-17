Short Interest in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Drops By 22.2%

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 75,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SERA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 201,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,038. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

