Short Interest in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Rises By 26.1%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. 598,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,701. The company has a market cap of $617.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 77,688 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.