Short Interest in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Increases By 22.5%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ SNCY traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 916,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,737. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $989.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,691 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 745,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 126.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 723,471 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

