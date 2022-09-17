Short Interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Drops By 25.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,430,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 23,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. 10,604,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,709,210. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

