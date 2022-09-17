Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Drops By 21.3%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,600 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 797,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Teekay stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 539,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $368.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.85. Teekay has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.01.
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
