Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Drops By 23.1%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ATUUF remained flat at $1.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.02.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

