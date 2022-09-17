Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.91. 1,220,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

