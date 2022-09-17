Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 30.7% in August

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,400 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,946,000 after purchasing an additional 67,956 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $68,393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIMO. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 694,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,847. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $98.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

