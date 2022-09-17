SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,500 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 10.6 %

NYSE SBOW traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,691. The company has a market capitalization of $596.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

Insider Transactions at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $182.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at $96,110,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

