Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Trading Down 1.7%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85. 502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 377,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 163,693 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000.

