Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Trading Down 1.7%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85. 502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (QQD)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.