Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Trading Up 29.4%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) shares were up 29.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 43,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 10,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Sincerity Applied Materials Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Sincerity Applied Materials Company Profile

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc.

