SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CFO Steve Manko Sells 3,150 Shares

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Rating) CFO Steve Manko sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Manko also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 9th, Steve Manko sold 67,596 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $778,705.92.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.