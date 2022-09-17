SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CFO Steve Manko Sells 3,150 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CFO Steve Manko sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Manko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Steve Manko sold 67,596 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $778,705.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

