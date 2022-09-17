Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 35.9% in August

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Smart Powerr stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 6,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.