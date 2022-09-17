smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Price Hits $0.39

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $29.08 million and $93,176.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.62 or 0.02153311 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00103663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING was first traded on December 20th, 2021. smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com.

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

