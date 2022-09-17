Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,418.60 ($17.14).

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,055 ($12.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,208.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,084.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,181.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 994.80 ($12.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,379.60 ($16.67).

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Smith & Nephew

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom acquired 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

