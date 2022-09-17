Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, September 19th

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 19th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 19th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of SONN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 69,282,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,190. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,792.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.91%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

