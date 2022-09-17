Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,042 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 163,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 404,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,941 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. 2,171,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,905. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.