Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.29. 6,807,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,742. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

