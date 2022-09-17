Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,815,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,528,125. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.