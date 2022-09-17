Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.29. 10,310,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

