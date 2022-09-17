Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.2 %

SCCO stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $3,003,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

