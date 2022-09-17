Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.76. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 44,630 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,060,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 560,499 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,452,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 329,105 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 187,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,956 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

