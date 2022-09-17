Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $42,495.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 348.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,239.17 or 1.01534543 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 115,068,120 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.