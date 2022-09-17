SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co owned 0.08% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the period.

Shares of WIP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. 52,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,564. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $56.83.

