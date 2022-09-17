SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. 102,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $40.18.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.