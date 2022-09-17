SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. 102,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $40.18.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
