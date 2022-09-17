SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.23. The stock had a trading volume of 933,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,943. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.