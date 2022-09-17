SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Down 3.8%

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 34,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 242,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
SQZ Biotechnologies Trading Down 3.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.42.
Institutional Trading of SQZ Biotechnologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,906,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,540,000 after buying an additional 159,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
