SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Trading Down 3.8%

SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. 163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

SSE Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

