Stably USD (USDS) Achieves Market Cap of $461,879.69

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $461,879.69 and approximately $2,364.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,013.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065736 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077583 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.