Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.37

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.37 and traded as high as C$64.15. Stantec shares last traded at C$64.08, with a volume of 226,528 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.82.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.