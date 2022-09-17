Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stake Lessened by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

