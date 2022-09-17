Starbucks Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

