Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Up 20.1% in August

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. 11,987,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

