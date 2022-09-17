Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Up 20.1% in August

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

SBUX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. 11,987,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.