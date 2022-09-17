State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 28,499 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Netflix by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Netflix by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 466,894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $81,646,000 after purchasing an additional 258,475 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.75 on Friday, hitting $240.13. 18,914,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

