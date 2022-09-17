State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Intuit stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.00. 2,095,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.67. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

