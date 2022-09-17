State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72,999 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $133.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,958,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $361.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

