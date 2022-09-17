State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.24. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

